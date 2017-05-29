Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowd of 20,046 enjoyed fantastic racing at Chester Racecourse’s Roman Day on Saturday (May 29).

Roman foot soldiers roamed the course, keen to impart a Roman anecdote or two and pose for photos with racegoers.

Racing action began with the Stellar Group Maiden Stakes and a win for 9/4 chance Highland Pass, ridden by David Probert, who said: “She’s got course form and a level head. She stepped up, I was waiting in behind and she’s got a good turn of foot.”

The early leader was Ascot Week, tracked by Musical Terms. Probert brought the winner through a gap between the two and the filly accelerated clear to win by one and a quarter lengths.

Feature race of the day winning jockey Franny Norton said after dismounting from the 5/6 favourite, Fastnet Tempest: “Now, that’s how you ride Chester

“That wasn’t the plan, I had to sit and suffer but I knew he was a good horse.”

Course and distance winners Ice Slice and Sound Advice were the early leaders but were unable to maintain the pace as Penworthan and then winner came through on the inside to surge clear.

(Photo: Sallie Ehlen)

There was also a winner for owvner Marwan Koukash in the Caldwell Construction Handicap Stakes with Energia Fox ridden by jockey Adam McNamara.

Racing closed with the Rosies After Party Handicap. Atkinson Grimshaw made all the running to provide jockey David Probert and trainer Andrew Balding with a double on the day.