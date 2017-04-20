Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are just over three weeks to go until the start of the racing calendar at Chester Racecourse .

The opening meeting, the ever popular Boodles May Festival takes place over three days from Wednesday, May 10, and will see thousands of punters flock to The Roodee.

On Thursday, May 11 the fashion stakes will be raised when the Boodles Ladies Day brings style and elegance to Chester.

Traditionally attended by many celebrities, this event is the pinnacle of the Chester social calendar.

Picture gallery from last year's Ladies Day

According to Chester Race Company the demand for tickets has been high but there are still tickets available here.

This year's racegoers can look forward to a number of improvements at the course , including extra giant digital screens to enable racegoers to watch home and away racing from clearer vantage points and a new canopy over the Parade Ring will provide shelter against the elements.

To book online, go to www.chester-races.co.uk or call 01244 304 600.