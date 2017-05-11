Chester Races Ladies Day 2017: Our pick of the best dressed females

Chester Races Ladies Day 2017: Our pick of the best dressed females

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ladies are out in full force today for the second day of The Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse and we've spotted some gorgeous outfits for the occasion.

Ladies Day is one of the most popular race meets of the racing calendar meaning racegoers have pulled out all the stops to dress to impress.

With the sun beaming down on the Roodee, an array of stunning colourful dresses and bright jumpsuits have made an appearance in honour of the splendid weather.

We've put together a gallery of our pick of the best dressed ladies.

Let us know if you've made it into our gallery by tweeting us @ChesterChron or posting to our Facebook page.