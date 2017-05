Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds flocked to Chester Racecourse for the first day of the Boodles May Festival.

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine were amongst the racegoers on what turned out to be a gloriously sunny day at The Roodee.

The first race the Stellar Group Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes was won by Yogi's Girl ridden by jockey John Egan.

Frankie Dettori celebrated in traditional style following his win on Enable in the second race.

(Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The illustrious 188Bet Chester Cup was won by Motaly ridden by Oisin Murphy.