Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the start of Chester Races 2017 almost upon us it’s time to start thinking about what you will wear.

But what are the yays and 'neighs' when it comes to the dress code at the Roodee?

County Stand

No denim or sportswear are permitted here folks, so best leave your shell suits and jeans at home.

Customers in the County Long Room and Concourse, as well as hospitality and restaurant guests, must observe strict rules when it comes to garb.

Gents are required to wear a suit jacket, collar and tie, while ladies must wear smart dress.

Tattersalls

The rules are slightly more relaxed here and smart casual is usually the status quo, which includes smart jeans and buttoned shirts for men.

Chester Racecourse say smart dress is encouraged in all enclosures so ‘feel free to dress up and enjoy the occasion’.

However, shorts and sports wear – including trainers of any kind – are prohibited in Tattersalls.

Dee and Open Course

These enclosures are the most relaxed and do not operate strict dos and don’ts, but it is advisable to dress for the elements.

Should you wish to upgrade to Tattersalls on the day, bear in mind that enclosure’s dress code.

Still at a loss?

Ladies, if you’re in need of some sartorial inspiration, look no further than our gallery from Ladies Day 2016.