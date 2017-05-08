Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's racing season is well underway, with plenty of meetings throughout the summer.

If you are planning a trip to the Roodee why not start your day in style and enjoy breakfast with a glass of fizz in one of the city's many bars and restaurants.

We have checked out some of the best offers available ahead of this year's Boodles May Festival:

Barlounge

This popular cocktail bar and restaurant is just two minutes' walk from Chester Racecourse.

They are serving a race day brunch from 10am until 11.30am for £15 with a glass of bucks fizz.

See www.barlounge.co.uk or call 01244 327394 for booking details.

The Commercial - St Peter's Courtyard, Northgate Street, Chester

Enjoy breakfast at one of the city's most popular bars situated just minutes from the racecourse.

Serving a selection of breakfast dishes priced from £6.50 including a glass of prosecco.

For more details see their Facebook page.

The Coach House Inn - Town hall, Chester

This popular Chester pub and hotel which has been in the city since 1840 is only a five minute walk from the racecourse.

Offering a full breakfast menu from breakfast sandwiches priced at £3 to a full English breakfast at £7.95.

For more details or to book visit www.coachhousechester.co.uk or call 01244 351900

Upstairs at the Grill - Watergate Street, Chester

Start your race day off in winning style with pre-race brunch at one of the closest locations to Chester racecourse.

Choose from a delicious range of dishes; superb Champagne selection and pick your winners in style.

Limited space still available, call 01244 344883 to book a table.

Urbano32

The pizza restaurant, bar and social meeting place is in the heart of the city on Bridge Street.

Book a table of six for brunch and get a free bottle of prosecco

For further details and to book see www.urbano32chester.co.uk or call 01244 311487

Duttons

Tucked away on quaint Godstall Lane, not far from Chester’s stunning cathedral, this is one of the city’s best kept secrets.

Full breakfast menu available from £6.50, selected options include a complimentary mimosa.

For further details and to book see www.duttonschester.co.uk or call 01244 401869