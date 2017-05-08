Chester's racing season is well underway, with plenty of meetings throughout the summer.

If you are planning a trip to the Roodee why not start your day in style and enjoy breakfast with a glass of fizz in one of the city's many bars and restaurants.

We have checked out some of the best offers available ahead of this year's Boodles May Festival:

The Barlounge relaunch.

Barlounge

This popular cocktail bar and restaurant is just two minutes' walk from Chester Racecourse.

They are serving a race day brunch from 10am until 11.30am for £15 with a glass of bucks fizz.

See www.barlounge.co.uk or call 01244 327394 for booking details.

The Commercial

The Commercial - St Peter's Courtyard, Northgate Street, Chester

Enjoy breakfast at one of the city's most popular bars situated just minutes from the racecourse.

Serving a selection of breakfast dishes priced from £6.50 including a glass of prosecco.

For more details see their Facebook page.

The Coach House Inn - Town hall, Chester

This popular Chester pub and hotel which has been in the city since 1840 is only a five minute walk from the racecourse.

Offering a full breakfast menu from breakfast sandwiches priced at £3 to a full English breakfast at £7.95.

For more details or to book visit www.coachhousechester.co.uk or call 01244 351900

Upstairs at the Grill

Upstairs at the Grill - Watergate Street, Chester

Start your race day off in winning style with pre-race brunch at one of the closest locations to Chester racecourse.

Choose from a delicious range of dishes; superb Champagne selection and pick your winners in style.

Limited space still available, call 01244 344883 to book a table.

The new Urbano32 restaurant and bar on Bridge Street, Chester

Urbano32

The pizza restaurant, bar and social meeting place is in the heart of the city on Bridge Street.

Book a table of six for brunch and get a free bottle of prosecco

For further details and to book see www.urbano32chester.co.uk or call 01244 311487

Duttons Chester - Godstall Lane

Duttons

Tucked away on quaint Godstall Lane, not far from Chester’s stunning cathedral, this is one of the city’s best kept secrets.

Full breakfast menu available from £6.50, selected options include a complimentary mimosa.

For further details and to book see www.duttonschester.co.uk or call 01244 401869

