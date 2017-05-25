Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rome wasn’t built in a day, so they say…

Racing on the Roodee has taken place regularly ever since the first race was held in 1539, so Chester Racecourse has had plenty of years of practice to ensure race days meet the needs and expectations of racegoers visiting Chester’s historic course.

Chester Racecourse will stage its first Saturday fixture of the season and see the return of the popular MBNA Roman Day to the Roodee on Saturday, May 27.

This family themed day is the perfect opportunity to get the bank holiday weekend and half-term holidays off to a fantastic start and the forecast is promising some great weather, making an afternoon on the Roodee in the sunshine even more appealing.

Gates open at 11.30am and on-track action gets a seven race card underway at 1.55pm with the Stellar Group Maiden Stakes. Between races, the Devils Horseman will be on-hand to wow the crowds on the Open Course with dramatic chariot and jousting displays at 2.10pm, 3.15pm and 4.25pm. Stunt man Dan Naprous, famous for his latest role as Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be head up this team of daredevil actors and trained stunt horses, all eager to entertain and perhaps even sign an autograph or two – horses not included!

Roman foot soldiers will be roaming the course, keen to impart a Roman anecdote or two and pose for photos with willing racegoers.

Kids are invited to take part in free activities on the open course throughout the day and try their hands at colouring our giant mosaic wall, learning to joust or take aim with a longbow at our archery targets. All of these activities including face painting and a giant helter-skelter will run from 12pm on the day and are completely free of charge to children (age restrictions apply).

Get the family together, pack a picnic and take your place in the Chester Racecourse history books.

Tickets and badges are still available to buy, with adult tickets starting at just £12 per person on the open course. Parking on the open course can also be purchased in advance at £8 per car. Children aged 17 and under are admitted each and every raceday at Chester free of charge when accompanied by a full paying adult.

Racegoers can choose to collect pre-booked tickets or pay on the day.

A limited number of County and Tattersalls tickets are still available and those wishing to experience a raceday fit for an emperor can speak to our hospitality team regarding the limited number of packages still available: 01244 304 631. Tickets and badges are available to buy online at chester-races.com or call the Box Office on 01244 304 600.