Chester Racecourse celebrated exceptional attendance figures for the three day Boodles May Festival which took place last week.

A total of 56,272 racegoers attended the course over the three days, which is 1% up on last year.

The weather was kind at first with the sun beaming down on The Roodee for the first two days of the meeting.

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine were amongst the racegoers for the first day of the meeting, Chester Cup Day.

The first race of the meeting, the Stellar Group Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes was won by Yogi's Girl ridden by jockey John Egan.

Ladies Day (Thursday, May 11) saw thousands of women flock to the course to show off their well-planned outfits. Amazing hats, stunning dresses and eye-catching suits were the order of the day.

Red was a popular colour and was the choice of Real Housewife of Cheshire Leanne Brown who was there with style queen Coleen Rooney and other fellow ex-Manchester United WAGs.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Former Manchester United star Michael Owen was also spotted at Ladies Day with his wife Louise. He’s a regular fixture at the Chester course, as he owns a number of race horses, trained at his Cheshire based Manor House Stables.

One of his horses Dragons Tail ridden by Richard Kingscote rode to victory in the English Fine Cottons EBF Maiden Stakes during day two of the festival.

In celebration of style and elegance, Boodles sponsored the Best Dressed Lady competition.

Maria Cheslin from Southampton was named the winner and received a £3,000 voucher for Boodles. Commended for her classic monochrome look, Maria was enjoying a trip to Chester Races combined with a weekend in the city with her husband.

It wasn’t just the ladies that turned up the style stakes, as the gents were looking good too.

This year, for the first time, organisers also held a Gentlemen’s Best Dressed prize on the opening day of the festival, which was won by Stephen Wong from the Wirral, who was commended for his on-trend look.

The weather on Friday may not have been as glorious as the first two days but spirits certainly weren’t dampened with 22,161 racegoers enjoying Boodles City Day.

(Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

A cheering crowd joined in the Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes celebrations as jockey Frankie Dettori executed a flying dismount in the winners’ enclosure from Western Hymn.

The next fixture on the Chester Racecourse calendar is Roman Day on Saturday, May 27. Tickets and badges are available to purchase online from chester-races.com or by calling the Box Office on 01244 304 600.