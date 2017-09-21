Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rare and historically important cartoon engraving which lampoons the former Prince of Wales George IV is expected to be a major attraction when it goes on sale at The Chester Antiques Show at Chester Racecourse from October 12-15.

Antique dealer David Harvey of W.R.Harvey is offering the long engraving which measures six feet.

He explains: “This important satirical engraving that pokes fun at the Prince of Wales is one of only three known to exist, the other two residing in the British Museum and the Library of Congress, Washington, USA.”

Titled ‘The Prince’s Bow’ it shows 19 figures comically imitating the famous moment when the Prince took a flamboyant bow before the throne at Westminster Hall, an overly gracious gesture to the symbol that represented the authority of his father, King George.

This was at the commencement of the famous trial of Warren Hastings, former Governor of India, by Parliament, which lasted seven years and resulted in his acquittal.

Bond girls and Game of Thrones star will be at Chester Comic Con this weekend

The ‘Prince’s Bow’ moment was widely reported and the subject of considerable gossip and mirth.

The hand-coloured engraving was published in three sections by William Holland in London, March 17, 1788 and was taken from the original painting, now lost, by the artist F. G. Byron Esq, (1764-1792), a relative of Lord Byron, the famous poet.

It will be on sale for £7,000 and offers the chance for a collector to acquire an important piece of royal and political history.

The Chester Antiques Show also features fine English period furniture.

W.R. Harvey from Witney offer a range of Georgian and Regency formal pieces including dining tables, sets of chairs and library furniture; while more country oak and dressers are on offer from local dealer Mike Melody.

Also showing furniture is C.S.Moreton from Scotland, with a selection of very affordable and stylish Dutchpieces.

Altrincham dealers Church Street Antiques offer a broad range of lavish 19th & 20th century items and very decorative standard lamps and mirrors.

Joining the fair for the first time will be Gemma Redmond of Gemma Redmond Vintage from Lancashire.

Gemma is one of the younger, up-and-coming specialists extending the market to include the kind of jewellery popularised in the 1920s-1950s, specifically including signed pieces by designers including Eugene Joseff, known as the ‘Jeweller to the Stars’ who worked in Los Angeles in the 1930’s and produced pieces for the Hollywood studios to use in their pictures.

His work was featured in films such as Gone with the Wind and The Wizard of Oz.

Fine art from the 17th to the 21st century is also strongly represented providing collectors with a greater range of watercolours, oils and prints than they will find anywhere.

From Manchester, Jo Bennett Originals offer works by Geoffrey Key and other collected northern painters including Alan Lowndes, Trevor Grimshaw and John Thompson.

Fans of the classic and contemporary fiction will enjoy the collection of Art of the Imagination who specialise in original oils and watercolour drawings commissioned to illustrate famous stories new and old.

Scenes from Wind in the Willows, Wuthering Heights and even Rupert Bear compete to capture attention.

Other specialists include Roger de Ville with early English pottery; silver dealers S.& A. Marsh Antiques and Acorn Antiques.

John Newton will bring 19th and 20th century porcelain and studio pottery, also Solo Antiques with Art Nouveau and Art Deco glass and bronze sculpture; and Opus Antiques specialising in treen.

This famous fair takes place over three floors of Chester Racecourse’s famous County Grandstand, just a few minutes direct walk from the centre of the beautiful historic city full of tempting shops, restaurants and the entrancing walk round the Roman Walls.

Public admission to the show is £5.