Only a few weeks remain until the flagship May meeting begins Chester’s 2017 racing calendar and a new flat season on the Roodee.

The Boodles May Festival opens proceedings with Chester Cup Day on Wednesday, May 10 and the hotly anticipated 188BET Chester Cup.

Chester Racecourse are delighted to have 188BET on board sponsoring the running of the most valuable race of the Chester season in 2017 - 63 early entries were announced, ensuring an ultra-competitive field will take to the hallowed Roodee turf.

The field is split between national hunt and flat trainers, alluding to a highly anticipated clash of talent when the runners meet on May 10.

High profile jumps trainers Paul Nicholls, Donald McCain, Alan King and Evan Williams all feature, looking to add a new dimension to the famous flat race.

Successful flat trainers Mark Johnston, Andrew Balding and Chester’s leading trainer of 2016, with 13 winners Richard Fahey all appear and will hope to build on their recent triumphs.

2015’s winner of the Chester Cup, Trip to Paris, is in contention while owner of 2016’s winner No Heretic, Fitri Hay, is hoping for a slot to show off this year’s potential, The Cashel Man. Nakeeta is again entered by owners Alex and Janet Card, hoping to go one better on 2016’s second place finish.

Chester supporter Dr Marwan Koukash has the largest number of possible runners entered and is expected to feature prominently across the three day Boodles May Festival card.

Chester Racecourse chief executive Richard Thomas said: “We’re thrilled with the number of entries submitted for the 188BET Chester Cup and to be partnering with 188BET on one of our most prestigious races.

“The Boodles May Festival is the perfect opportunity to begin what we hope will be an enriching 2017 story for Chester and all involved, on and off the track.”

Tickets and badges for the opening day of The Boodles May Festival are available to buy online at chester-races.com

Alternatively, call the box office on 01244 304 610, or contact the hospitality team for raceday dining packages on 01244 304 631.