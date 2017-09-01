Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Polo will play host to the Boodles Roodee Challenge Cup on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9.

It will see four Cheshire polo teams battle it out on the historic site for a chance to win £10,000 in prize money.

Team sponsors include Laurent-Perrier, Boodles, Controlled Event Solutions and Old Mutual Wealth, and the tournament’s umpires will be sponsored by Stella Artois.

(Image: UGC)

Chester’s annual polo tournaments offer the perfect opportunity for families to pack a picnic and see one of the most thrilling team sports pitch side.

Entry to the polo is free on Friday, September 8 and just £8 for adults of Saturday, September 9. Under 18s are invited to visit free of charge when accompanied by an adult making a day at the polo ideal for a late summer day out.

The hospitality marquee offers an extra special polo experience, the marquee is now sold out for the first day of the tournament and has limited availability for the finals on the Saturday.

(Image: UGC)

Spaces are available for £62 plus VAT per person.

New for 2017, Chester Polo has introduced an additional enclosure, inviting visitors to view the polo in their exclusive Tipi Garden.

See the polo pitch side, whilst enjoying a BBQ lunch in the relaxed setting.

Spaces for this exclusive new package are limited and are available for £75 plus VAT per person.

(Image: UGC)

This year Chester Polo has invited independent businesses down to the racecourse in a pop-up area in the general admission enclosure.

Exhibitors will include the well-known luxury canine brand Hugo and Otto, Tarporley based boutique, Hoity Toity Shoes, polo specialists Roxtons and a number of other beautiful Cheshire based brands.

In addition to the luxury pop-ups, Chester Polo will be providing a host of complimentary activities for visitors to enjoy.

Have a go at croquet or one of the other traditional lawn games or have a go at polo on the wooden horse, swing a stick and try and hit the ball.

(Image: UGC)

Chester Polo is also inviting all visitors to an exclusive Polo After Party on the roof at Chester’s award-winning 1539 Restaurant and Bar.

Named after the year racing first began at Chester, the roof-top bar will be the place to be after the final chukka.

Enjoy a drink and make the most of the late summer sun.

The polo players will be in attendance so be sure to give them a pat on the back for their efforts on the pitch.

For a place on the guest list see the Chester Polo official Facebook page.