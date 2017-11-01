Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Town Hall played host to Discoberfest – an alternative Bavarian celebration – last weekend.

The iconic town hall opened its doors on Saturday, October 21, and the traditional Oktoberfest style festivities began, combined with a 70s disco.

(Image: UGC)

Guests were greeted on arrival by a traditional Apfelkorn shooter and some fun fancy dress props.

There were plenty of German beers to enjoy including Sparen Munich Lager as well as traditional snack such as bratwurst and pretzels.

Party-goers were quick to hit the dance floor and enjoyed an eclectic mix of classic disco hits and live band crowd pleasers before the doors closed at midnight.

(Image: UGC)

Event organiser Joe Dunn said: “We put our own spin on the traditional German beer festival and it payed off.

“Everybody had so much fun - the dancefloor was packed!

“Thank you to everyone who came and enjoyed the party, we hope this is just the beginning for such events at this spectacular venue.”