Rock legend Noddy Holder is joining local charity The Children’s Adventure Farm Trust for an evening of fine dining and entertainment with a difference in November – and he wants you to join him!

On Friday, November 4 guests will step back in time to an era of sophistication and elegance on the Belmond Northern Belle for a fireworks dinner while raising funds for terminally ill, disabled and disadvantaged children from all over the region.

Former Slade frontman Noddy and his wife Suzan will be joining guests for a special evening of decadence on board the beautiful sister train of the Orient Express.

Passengers will board at Crewe , Liverpool or Chester and enjoy a round trip during which they’ll be treated to seven courses of fine dining, champagne and wine.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the trip, including a variety of artists which may include singers, musicians, violins, magic and comedy.

Weather permitting, passengers will watch a spectacular fireworks show from the train, celebrating bonfire night in style.

There will be plenty of fun and fundraising along the way and guests will be given the chance to meet the charity’s celebrity patron at this unique event.

Noddy is calling for supporters old and new to join him for this fantastic event, he comments: “This is going to be such a special night in the most beautiful of surroundings. The Northern Belle is a stunning train and guests will be treated like royalty by the fantastic stewards.

“Suzan and I are really looking forward to welcoming everyone on board for a fabulous evening which is sure to be a real treat, whilst raising vital funds for our charity.”

Tickets are £250 each.

Due to the seating arrangements on board the train, tickets must be booked in multiples of two.

For further information call the fundraising office on 01565 830 053 or email pippa@caft.co.uk.