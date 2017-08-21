Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester novelist and playwright is hoping his latest book will help shed light on the increasing numbers of veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Chris Leicester aims to raise awareness of the difficulty and challenges faced by soldiers in his latest novel Hurricane Hill, which is adapted from his successful play of the same name.

The play toured the UK between 2013 and 2015 and was described as ‘one of the best touring productions we have had the pleasure to stage’ by The London Theatre.

Chris, who has written six plays and five books, said: “Following the success of the play, the story of these characters needed to be told to a much broader audience. PTSD is a severe issue for soldiers, many of whom leave the army and are left to battle with the decisions they’ve made.

“Many feel abandoned and unable to deal with civilian life, Hurricane Hill will enlighten readers and allow them to relate to the characters.”

Hurricane Hill attempt to draw attention to the moral challenges faced by soldiers – with one specific example of how you decide who lives and dies in combat, is the life of a child or a brother-in-arms more important?

Originally from Sheffield, Chris came to see his sister in Chester for a New Year’s Eve party 18 years ago and has stayed ever since. He has two young sons, Tom and James. His latest play Married But Lonely premiered in Manchester this summer.

Copies of Hurricane Hill are available via www.troubador.co.uk