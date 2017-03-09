Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Virgin Trains are launching a six-day seat sale with discounts on Chester routes.

Train ticket prices will be slashed at 00:01 on Thursday, March 9 until 23:59 on Tuesday, March 14.

Chester train travellers can take advantage of slashed prices on both standard and first class fares on the Virgin Trains West Coast route.

Customers travelling to destinations including London and Glasgow could save up to 55 per cent for travel between Saturday, March 25 - Thursday, August 24 2017.

The train company’s biggest sale to date is in celebration of its 20th birthday and a thanks to customers for travelling with Virgin Trains for 20 years.

Discounted Standard fares include the below Advance Single tickets:

London to Chester: before £16.50, now £10

London to Manchester: before £22, now £10

London to Birmingham: before £8, now £4

London to Glasgow: before £30, now £14

Discounted First Class fares include the below Advance Single tickets:

London to Manchester: before £43, now £28

London to Birmingham: before £26, now £17

London to Chester: before £45, now £28

London to Glasgow: before £55, now £35

Virgin Trains have discounted almost 1.5 million tickets across its West Coast routes.

For more information on routes available and to book tickets go to the Virgin Trains website.