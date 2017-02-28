Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The organisers of music festival Chester Live have announced they will be bringing back their Acoustic Summer Party as part of this year's exciting programme of events.

The family-friendly afternoon showcasing the area's best acoustic artists will return to The Piper in Hoole on Saturday, June 24.

Headlining this year's line-up is Jim Bazley, who the team behind Chester Live say is the 'finest purveyor of the finger-style guitar', while support will come from the likes of Blue Genes, Joseph Leo and Martyn Peters.

The Piper's Matt Thompson said: "We are in our third year of working with Dan and Chester Live.

"Each year it seems to get bigger and better! We very much look forward to hosting our Summer Acoustic Sessions."

The free event, which will start at 2pm, is on the penultimate day of the four-day Chester Live festivities, which will see dozens of acts performing across venues in Chester.

Kay Lee, one part of the family country trio which is Blue Genes said: "Blue Genes are excited to be a part of Chester Live for the second year running.

"We feel humbled to be part of such a talented line-up and cannot wait to share our new material with a great festival audience."

The full length of Brook Street will be taken over for a street party to round off the festival on Sunday, June 25.

Chester Live only made its debut in 2015 but organisers are confident that this year's instalment will be even bigger and better.

For more information about Chester Live, click here.