Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Knitters in Chester are being asked to get crafty to raise funds for Age UK at Abakhan next month.

A knit and natter session on May 6 at the store will be based on crafting small ‘Innocent’ hats for Age UK, which fit on the lid of a plastic bottle.

Beth Abakhan of the family-run firm said: “We are hoping to get as many keen crafters as possible in for the knit and natter sessions. Each small ‘Innocent’ hat will translate into a 25p donation to Age UK.”

The event will mark Yarn Shop Day, a nationwide event to celebrate all things knitted.

Knitters and crafters visiting the store on the day can pick up free patterns and even a slice of cake for their efforts.

There will also be a number of workshops including how to make a rainbow unicorn, craft Coral the mermaid, and a pompom ‘make and take’ for younger crafters.

This is the fourth yarn shop day, and Beth explained why knitting is growing in popularity.

“We know that customers rely on their local yarn shop for more than just needles and wool,” she said.

“Many people come in for advice and they love to feel part of the crafting community.”

Abakhan is located at 65 Frodsham St, Chester.

For further details call 01244 323 640 or visit www.abakhan.co.uk.