People are being asked to pick up the pace against Parkinson’s at a charity walk in Chester on May 14.

Walk for Parkinson’s offers the opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in a fun and active day out, while helping the charity step ever closer to a cure.

There are a range of distances on offer to suit everyone including a seven mile and a nine mile route.

The walk will take you from Eccleston along the Marches Way beside the River Dee into the centre of Chester.

Last year, 113 people took part in the walk at Chester to raise an impressive £9,525 between them, and the charity hopes to boost the fundraising total even more this year.

Sky Sports presenter and Champion of Walking for Parkinson’s UK Dave Clark was diagnosed with Parkinson’s himself in 2011. He is encouraging as many people as possible to step up at the event.

He said: “In 2016 I completed my own 200-mile coast to coast walk for Parkinson’s UK - it was tough but the sense of achievement when I crossed the finish line was fantastic.

“I know not everyone can walk that far, which is why our Walk for Parkinson’s at Chester, with a choice of distances, is perfect for everyone.

“2017 is going to be our most ambitious year yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series. With every pound that we raise we get closer to a cure. So please join us at Chester and help us step closer to our goal of improving the lives of every person affected by Parkinson’s.”

The registration fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.

Everyone who registers will receive a free Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, fundraising pack and, at the end of the walk, a finishers medal.

The charity is hoping to raise more than £400,000 from the 32 events, so suggests walkers aim to raise at least £50.

All money raised from Walk for Parkinson’s Chester will help Parkinson’s UK provide support and information for people affected by Parkinson’s and to help find better treatments, and ultimately a cure.

As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help register people at the start/finish area or to be a walk marshal at various points on the route during the day.

To find out more and to sign up to walk or volunteer visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkchester , call 0207 963 9367 or email: fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk

For a full list of the 32 locations in the Walk for Parkinson’s series, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/walks

Parkinson’s Awareness Week runs from Monday, April 10 to Sunday, April 16.