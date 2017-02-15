Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Scouts are in rehearsal for the 61st production of the Gang Show.

The show will be at the Vanbrugh Theatre at The King’s School from Tuesday, February 21 - Saturday, February 25.

The cast consists of young people from all over Chester and district and promises to be an entertaining mix of song, dance and comedy.

A younger cast this year have embraced the challenging dance routines and harmonies in the music.

New material written by the show’s production team, producer Keith harding and business manager Alex Davis, includes a sketch called Brexit for Beginners.

Other highlights included a Star Trek themed item from the Cub Scouts whilst the Beaver Scouts will don their Pearly King costumes for London Town.

Tickets are available from www.chestergangshow.net .