Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Food and Drink Festival is looking for a new sponsor.

The Chester and North Wales legal firm, Allington Hughes Law, has come to the end of its five-year deal with the Chester event.

Principal organiser Stephen Wundke said he was sad to see Allington Hughes leave as they have been a great partner.

He said: “What you want with a sponsor is not necessarily all about money. Managing partner Alison Stace and her team have been a terrific company to work with. During their time as sponsor not only has our event grown but their own business has more than doubled in that period and we have all enjoyed working together for mutual benefit.

“The Allington Hughes attitude has always been to challenge us to get bigger and better and we have added things like Artfest, barbecue demo stages, cookery school for adults and, of course, our new VIP area in 2017 all during their time with us.

“I would like to thank them personally for their support and wish them all the best in the future.”

(Image: Stuart Bogg Imaging)

Festival director Briony Wilson said they were in talks with a number of large North West companies but it was still early and as of yet they haven’t found the ideal fit for the event.

She said: “If you believe your company might benefit from over 30,000 people and the huge amount of publicity that surrounds an event that is now the biggest of its type anywhere in the UK at Easter time then email me at: Briony.Wilson@tastecheshire.com and let’s talk further about the many opportunities that the event provides; to be seen and heard across the North West.”

The Chester Food and Drink Festival takes place each Easter at Chester Racecourse.

Next year’s dates are March 31-April 2 and bookings for exhibitors have just been released.

For more information about the festival and how to get involved go to www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk