The first ever lifestyle and leisure app for Chester has launched today (Monday, June 12).

We Love Chester encapsulates everything lifestyle in one easy to use application from places of historical interest, attractions and shopping through to leisure activities, car parks and ATMs.

The app, which is the first of its kind for the city, will see a simple user-friendly format allowing local businesses to interact with Cestrians and visitors.

We Love Chester is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Izzy Grey, owner and operator of We Love Cheshire; director of Money Supermarket and managing director of Travel Supermarket Chris Nixon; start-up expert Peter Wilson, who is owner and operator of Printworks Chester and Liverpool; and north west app development team Obelisk Apps Ltd.

The app is now available for download and already features more than 500 businesses and offers – as well as over 100 events on its calendar – projected to increase to over 1000 businesses by the end of the year.

Co-founder Izzy explained: “There’s just nothing of its kind around that brings everything you could want to know about the city into the palm of your hand.

“Users will be able to walk around the city and all businesses, offers, vouchers will pop up on their device within a set radius, set to the criteria they want.

“The technology behind it is mind-blowing and it really is the first of its kind!”

In addition to listing every restaurant, bar, shop and place of historical interest, the app allows users to filter and search on different criteria and features live promotions and collector rewards.

Augmented reality options are also in the pipeline.

The team behind the app hope it will help to promote a strong local economy by driving footfall to the city, building loyalty and increasing spend.

Its development has taken several years, with the last year focussed on partnering with some of the city’s major agencies, attractions and organisations to ensure everyone in the city is involved.

The We Love Chester app is free for users to download and available on iOS and Android via App Store and Play Store.

We Love Chester will be the first district with a further two northern district apps available to download by the end of the year and a further three set to launch in the first half of 2018.

All Chester businesses will receive a free listing regardless of size, sector or location.

Co-founder Chris Nixon is delighted at being involved in this exciting project from the start.

He said: “I’m a massive fan of Chester and I love technology so I saw the huge potential in the app and the technology behind it.

“Having worked with Izzy for years, we have built up a good business relationship and have a lot of mutual respect for each other.

“I had been looking to invest in an app which could deliver a good localised product for Chester and the We Love Chester app is so well designed, with comprehensive content it is sure to become the app of choice for people living in Chester, as well as our valued visitors.”

For more information, visit www.weloveplaces.co.uk .