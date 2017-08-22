Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester girls Emily Burnette and Sophie Rohan have announced the launch of their debut album.

Emily and Sophie make up the Opera Duo, Belle Voci, specialising in opera and classical-crossover duets and arias.

The disc consists of well-loved opera classics such as Habenera and Somewhere Over The Rainbow and was recorded in studios in London in the spring.

The project was made possible by an exceedingly generous sponsor who heard the duo singing at a charity concert in Wiltshire, and decided to back the singers for their album.

After many hours of recording, editing, mastering, organising and photoshoots, Belle Voci will launch the CD on September 8 at 7.30pm at Oddfellows in Chester.

Emily and Sophie, both going to Abbey Gate College and Queens respectively and being born in Cheshire, felt it important to stick to their roots for the launch venue rather than taking it to London.

They would be delighted for as many people to join as possible as they are keen to promote music, in particular opera, in Chester.

If you would like to attend the evening of opera and celebration please RSVP to info@belle-voci.com stating your party size.

Admission is free.