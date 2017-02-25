Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester fashion designer is asking bloggers to sit front row at his couture fashion show.

Matthew O’Brien, 26, will celebrate the first birthday of his studio-cum-store in Rufus Court with a show at Chester Cathedral on Friday, March 10.

He is looking for bloggers from in and around Chester to help him make the event a success.

Matthew said: “There are so few fashion events in Chester and we really want our first birthday show to mark the start of a really exciting new era for fashion in Chester.”

The event will feature more than 15 models who will stride down the ancient aisles in the cathedral’s south transept in front of more than 200 VIPs and guests.

Former Christleton High School pupil Matthew will also use the event to raise funds for the Babygrow Appeal at the Countess of Chester Hospital, as well as Meningitis Research Foundation - charities close to Matthew’s heart.

He added: “Before I was born, my uncle Matthew died from meningitis and I was named after him.

“My family have also had a lot of young members who have been cared for at the Special Baby Unit at the Countess so it felt right that both of these charities would benefit in some way from the show.”

Matthew has shown at London Fashion Week, won coveted fashion awards and featured on Fashion One TV and his show will feature sample pieces of his bespoke work.

He added: “I am passionate about good design and creating the right look and fit for my clients.”

The event feature live entertainment, a raffle, goody bags, prosecco and drinks followed by an after show event hosted by Opera Bar and Grill, on Pepper Street Chester.

Bloggers interested in getting involved should contact info@mattobrien.co.uk.

Tickets £50 VIP and £30 standard from www.mattobrien.co.uk/show-tickets .