Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire has celebrated the launch of its award-winning Chester City Sightseeing buses for the season with a special springtime celebration.

People in Chester were treated to special spring-themed treats and a colourful performance from acrobats and dancers dressed as daffodils who took to the streets of Chester to celebrate the launch of the popular tourist attraction.

The colourful entertainers also hopped aboard the Chester City Sightseeing buses to give passengers a special spring-time performance on the popular hop-on-hop-off open top tour bus, which visits Chester’s tourism hotspots including the Roman Amphitheatre, River Dee and the Anglican Cathedral.

The popular attraction has now launched and will run until Sunday, October 30. A choice of 24 or 48 hour tickets enable visitors to explore the city’s rich archaeological and architectural treasures at their leisure.

Managing director of Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire Rob Jones said: “The Chester City Sightseeing bus is a popular tourist attraction and we’re delighted to announce the return of the service for the season.

“It’s been great to give the people of Chester a special performance to celebrate the start of springtime and our passengers loved seeing our fantastic, colourful acrobats performing on board our buses.

“We’re really looking forward to another brilliant season – giving visitors and city residents a chance to tour this amazing, historic city and all its wonderful attractions in an easy and affordable way.”

Included in the many attractions Chester has to offer, visitors can wander along the River Dee and catch a river cruise with a combined bus and boat ticket, take a tour and absorb the atmosphere at Chester Cathedral, discover the site of the ancient Roman Amphitheatre, stroll through Grosvenor Park or book a show in the open-air theatre.

This year, the route will include 15 stops. Tours start at 9.45am and leave at least every thirty minutes until the last full service departs at 4pom. Times vary on a Sunday. To find out more, download the Chester City Sightseeing timetable and map.

The 24-hour bus ticket costs £11 for one adult or £23 for a family ticket*. The 48-hour ticket costs £14 for one adult and £29 for a family ticket, which is for two adults and up to three children.