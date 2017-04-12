Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 3,000 people took to the streets of Chester on Good Friday last year – and what drew them there is making a spectacular return this Easter.

Crowds experienced an entertaining, evocative and moving performance, the first ever Chester City Passion - produced by Chester Mystery Plays working with Theatre in the Quarter.

It’s back by popular demand this Good Friday (April 14) and promises to be even better. Commissioned by Churches Together and Link Up this extraordinary performance will be directed by Matt Baker, the music director and composer for Chester Mystery Plays since 2003, working with a community cast of around 100 people.

Matt said: “We have a brilliant cast and chorus and I’m really thrilled that the Town Crier David Mitchell, Karamba Samba and Roman Tours will be working with us again. Rehearsals have been a dream – it’s been great to work with such amazing community performers, singers and musicians.”

Chairman of Chester Mystery Plays Jo Sykes said: “It’s also been wonderful to see a lot of new faces in our rehearsals, along with people who have been involved in the Mystery Plays for years.”

View our gallery of pictures from last year's Chester Passion Plays:

Despite the huge crowds in the city centre last year, you could have heard a pin drop during the Crucifixion scene which moved young and old through the power of theatre.

The Chester City Passion is a major collaborative effort with professional and community artists working with the churches to celebrate and tell the Easter story.

Jo added: “What you will see on the streets is the culmination of weeks of hard work by our professional and voluntary teams. We simply couldn’t do it without them. So many people have contributed money, time and skills.”

Chester City Passion is a free performance, suitable for all the family. It starts at the Eastgate clock at 10.30am on Good Friday, moving through the city streets to finish at the west door of the Cathedral.

Audience members will have the opportunity to find out about an exclusive ticket offer for the 2018 production of the Mystery Plays which will take place in the nave of the Cathedral in June/July next year.

For more information see chestermysteryplays.com.