A Chester boutique hotel is set to undergo a £250k transformation with an artistic nod to the city’s Roman past with their new branding.

Bridge Street Townhouse will soon be rebranded The Townhouse and will have the iconic Roman soldier’s helmet, a bronze galea, as its new logo.

The Townhouse, which is located in a Grade II listed Georgian building is situated within the historic Roman city walls, will see 30 of its bedrooms given a makeover with features of a real Georgian House coming to fruition.

Sumptuous fabrics will be paired with chic modern furniture and wall murals, as well as new flooring, bespoke lighting and a colour palette of teal, gold and grey.

The boutique hotel will also see its gym and former offices transformed into a multi-roomed Group Pad, ideal for burgeoning hen and stag party market in the city.

An annex to the rear of the property, which can be hired exclusively and sleeps 24 people, will also see interior designer Patricia Hewlett’s influence.

She said: “Chester’s historical setting is so significant and something we wanted to treasure and embrace with the Townhouse refurbishment. We are in a beautifully designed Georgian townhouse so we also never wanted to be cliche or obvious when it came to the designs – it was important to keep it classic but modern at the same time and we can’t wait to unveil the results.”

The Townhouse will officially relaunch in November after the first phase of works is complete; which includes a redesign of the courtyard to the rear of the property and a new Roman-inspired lounge and breakfast area.

Steven Hesketh of Know Collection, who acquired the site in July, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the response to The Townhouse since we bought it – we’ve been inundated with new bookings and there’s rarely been a quiet day. What we want now is to bring it up to Know Collection standards – making it an individual business with its own unique identity with the help of our expert team who have a great eye for detail and a passion for bringing a brand to life.”

Works are expected to be completed in 2018.

For more information and bookings at Townhouse, call 01244 470178 or visit www.chestertownhouse.com .