Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One lucky young Chester Cathedral chorister will swap singing traditional church music for performing the haunting Walking in the Air solo from The Snowman this December.

The successful candidate will be selected by audition for the thrilling experience of working in the Cathedral with Carrot Productions’ professional orchestra of hand-picked, first-class musicians.

The young performer is guaranteed a packed audience, too: all six performances on December 1 and 2 of this big screen showing of the much-loved film are almost sold out already.

Rachel Whibley is the managing director of Carrot Productions, the organisation bringing their Snowman tour to the cathedral for the fourth time.

She said: “Our involvement with the local community is very important to us and we are delighted to create these opportunities for young singers across the country.

“We have devised several other ways for youngsters to get involved, too.

“For example, we invite them to send in artwork to be projected on to the 20-foot screen on which we show the films, before the performance starts.

“Details of such activities can be found on our website.”

Alongside The Snowman, Carrot Productions are this year bringing to Chester an exclusive animated film of the award-winning book The Bear and the Piano by David Litchfield.

This beautifully-illustrated tale of music, friendship and adventure is brought to the big screen in a specially commissioned version by Carrot Productions which captures the essence of the original.

With music by Daniel Whibley played live by a professional orchestra, and a narration recorded by superstar Joanna Lumley, this entrancing creation looks set to become a family favourite for the next generation.