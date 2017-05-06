Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Beer Festival organisers are raising a glass to their latest sponsors as plans for this month’s real ale celebration get into full swing.

Estate agents Whitegates has thrown its weight behind the charity event taking place at Chester Rugby Union Football Club in Littleton from May 18-20.

Organisers at Chester Round Table and Chester Grosvenor Knights 41 club expect to welcome more than 2,000 people to the 29th annual event.

Spokesman Kelvin Lawson said: “When the festival was first held in 1989, the original organisers hoped they could turn a small profit which they would donate to local charities. That ethos remains today and the aim of community, fun and charity continues.

“Over the years we have raised more than £250,000 and we are very grateful to our sponsors including The Mill Hotel, Old Harkers Arms and Chester Beer and Wine which also support us as ticket outlets.

“This week we are delighted to welcome Whitegates Chester as a sponsor. It’s a major name in estate agency but is keen to do its bit locally and already a great friend of the festival.”

This year’s festival features more than 130 real ales, ciders and perries. By popular demand there will also be a range of quality wines.

There will be live music and a pop-up restaurant run by Hickory’s Smokehouse of Chester offering pulled pork, burgers, hot dogs and donuts.

Kelvin, who works as a mobile app developer, added: “The Chester Charity Beer Festival is an opportunity for people to meet and socialise for a good cause and is a legacy which the Chester Round Table and Chester Grosvenor 41 club are very proud of.”

Charities to be supported this year include Hospice of the Good Shepherd , Chester Plus and Cheshire Young Carers.

Whitegates Chester managing director Shaun Cafferty said: “We sell and let homes for local people and are happy to get behind the community events they enjoy. We very much see ourselves as the community agent.

“As we near our second anniversary in Chester, we were only too happy to back the Beer Festival which has been a popular date on the local calendar for the last 28 years.

“It does a fantastic job at bringing people into the city while raising awareness and money for charities that don’t get much publicity but rely on generosity to keep going.

“We hope other companies will follow our lead and be encouraged to talk to the festival team about the sponsorship opportunities available.”

Companies can promote themselves with their name on a beer barrel, banners in the festival marquee and adverts in the programme.

For more details on tickets and sponsorship visit www.chesterbeerfestival.co.uk

For buying and selling property visit chester@whitegates.co.uk.