A music ensemble that raises money for charity is looking for new members to make music.

Amateur wind ensemble Con Fuoco helped raise £545 for the Parkinson’s Society in just two hours at Chester Christmas Market in December.

Clarinet player Andrea Watts is one of the founder members of the group. She said: “Con Fuoco was formed 20 years ago and we currently have 10 members who rehearse weekly in Chester. We are a very friendly group and play for fun and enjoyment. We comprise amateur clarinet, oboe and flute players and we are looking for additional players to compliment our current team.

“We practise every Wednesday evening at St Clare’s church hall in Saltney, and perform at various public events four or five times a year across Cheshire.

“Some of our gigs include the popular Chester Christmas market and on the Chester bandstand down by the river - both of which raise a considerable amount of money for local charities. We have also played in old people’s homes and in garden parties and are always looking for new gigs. If this sounds like your thing, please get in touch as we would love to hear from you."

Con Fuoco’s repertoire is varied and includes music from films and shows and medleys of popular music, light classical music and jazz. To find out more email confuoco1@hotmail.com.