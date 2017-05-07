Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sailing clubs across Cheshire are ready to welcome families and individuals young or old who want to try their hand at sailing.

It’s part of the Royal Yachting Association’s national Push The Boat Out campaign to get people on the water for free or low cost over nine days from Saturday, May 13 to Sunday, May 21.

Sailing is a great way to get the whole family out in the open air, having fun and trying a sport that offers many rewards and could even lead to Olympic competition.

The emphasis will be on taking visitors out with experienced sailors.

Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club are offering sailing with experienced members in a variety of dinghies from 2-4pm on Sunday, May 14 and 4-6pm on Monday, May 15.

Redesmere Sailing Club, who were RYA Club of the Year 2016, have their taster event on Saturday, May 13 from 10am-4pm

Powerboat and dinghy tasters are on offer at Fidlers Ferry Sailing Club from 11am-4pm on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

Budworth Sailing Club are offering taster sessions and a chance to talk with members from 6-9pm on Friday, May 19.

Winsford Flash Sailing Club will be open to visitors and have on the water taster sessions on Sunday, May 14 from 10am-4pm.

North West regional development officer for the RYA Adam McGovern said: “Push The Boat Out is a great introduction to all aspects of boating.

“After having a go at the taster sessions, you can continue to learn to sail with instructors delivering the acclaimed RYA method of progressive training.”

All venues advise visitors to wear clothes and footwear that won’t spoil if they get wet.

A towel and a change of clothes are a good idea.

If you’d like to find out more about how to get out on the water and start your sailing adventure visit www.rya.org.uk/go/startboating.