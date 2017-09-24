Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire golfers are expected to jump at the opportunity to play at a charity golf day hosted by Olympic legend Jonathan Edwards.

The Youth Sport Trust, based in Loughborough but acting on a national scale, works to create a brighter future for young people through sport. It will hold its annual charity golf day on Tuesday, October 24 at Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire.

The day will be hosted by Baroness Sue Campbell CBE, chair of the Youth Sport Trust and head of women’s football at the FA, and Olympic triple jump legend Jonathan Edwards, who is also a former Youth Sport Trust board member.

Jonathan first made the record books in 1995 when he obliterated the world record at the World Championships in Gothenburg with an amazing jump of 18.29m. To date no one has even come close to this distance.

Awarded the MBE in 1996 and the CBE in 2001 in recognition of his achievements, Jonathan remains passionate about his sport and is now equally as committed to broadcasting.

He said: “I’m a huge supporter of the excellent work the Youth Sport Trust does and delighted to be part of the golf day to continue the mission of sport as a powerful educational tool.

“The Youth Sport Trust creates so many opportunities for young people by opening doorways to improve their lives on lots of different levels and to build confidence. The annual golf day will be a fantastic day out - and all for a great cause. I look forward to meeting those who take part.”

With the help of its supporters, the Youth Sport Trust transformed the lives of more than 830,000 young people across the UK last year – using sport and physical activity to maximise children and young people’s wellbeing, to build their leadership and life skills, and to help them achieve their personal best.

The day will consist of a warm up on the driving range, a two tee start on the Nicklaus designed course, a drinks reception and silent auction, and a formal dinner.

For more information and to register, visit www.youthsporttrust.org/2017-golf-day .

A team of four is £599 plus VAT or an individual place is £190 plus VAT.

For more information on the golf course visit www.cardenpark.co.uk .