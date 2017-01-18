Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester band Chemistry Lane will be taking their own brand of electro indie to Telford's Warehouse this Saturday (Saturday 21).

Fans can expect a rousing performance from the talented five-piece who regularly play gigs in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds.

Doors open at 8pm and the set will feature new music from the band complimented by visceral light and video projections.

Chemistry Lane describe their sound as 'electronic music with guitars, synths, hypnotic grooves, ethereal walls of sound, looping percussive backing tracks, and bittersweet fits of vocal'.

"Our lyrical themes tend to address the depravity and trickery of the modern world, and the affect it has on us as individuals," they said.

"When weaving a song together we gravitate towards a strong rhythmic section as a foundation, although an emphatic synth ARP loop might be enough to trigger an idea."

This year will see the release their debut album and a remix EP of their last single Tearing Wings Off a Butterfly.

"Other musicians and friends we’ve known over the years have put their efforts into reinterpreting the song," the band added.

"The results are striking and it’s exciting to hear people make it their own and frame the tune in a completely context."

The band are also set to release a 12 inch split single vinyl with Liverpool band Veyu.

You can hear Chemistry Lane HERE and keep up to date with their latest news HERE.