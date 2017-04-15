Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Neuro Therapy Centre in Saltney teamed up with local business Laundry b to hold a fashion show in support of the centre.

More than 100 guests arrived at Restaurant 1539 at Chester Racecourse to a backdrop of breath-taking views, a sparkling bellini and a stunning vocal performance by Carly Cook.

A pop up Laundry b shop provided the perfect opportunity to do a little shopping, complete with glittering jewellery, handbags and beautiful clothes.

The show was opened by ex-Hammond School students who danced their way down the catwalk in Laundry b’s summer collection. The evening continued with Laundry b showcasing a variety of ladies summer and evening wear in between a two course supper by the restaurant.

(Photo: Steve Howe)

Owner of Laundry b Dawn Robinson said: “It’s always a pleasure to work with the Neuro Therapy Centre as it’s a local charity that is so close to my heart. It was a wonderful evening and customers who came along have not stopped saying how much they enjoyed themselves. It has been a joy to work with all the staff at the centre to create such a fabulous event.”

The evening concluded with a raffle containing a range of amazing prizes donated by local businesses. The evening raised more than £2,200 for the centre.

(Photo: Steve Howe)

Neuro Therapy Centre manager Jane Johnston-Cree said: “This is the fourth year we have done the fashion show with Laundry b and we are pleased to have worked with them again on this popular event.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped raise funds for the centre by donating their time, money and prizes for the raffle. We had a fantastic response and cannot thank people enough for their generosity.

“All the money raised will help ensure our continued provision of therapies and support to local people affected by neurological conditions.”