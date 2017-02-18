Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fresh from the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt have captivated and delighted audiences all over the country during the Strictly Tour.

Now they are coming to Nantwich Civic Hall on March 18 for a one night only charity extravaganza in aid of Team Rubicon UK.

Team Rubicon UK’s primary mission is providing relief to those affected by natural disasters, be they in the UK or overseas.

By pairing the skills and experiences of military veterans, first responders, medical professionals, and technology solutions they aim to solve problems where the need is greatest.

The event featuring Chloe from Nomansheath and AJ from Burleydam in Nantwich is being organised by Rose Pescod, who is a disaster relief responder with Team Rubicon UK.

She said: “I first became involved with Team Rubicon during their first national response to the extensive flooding in Keswick following Storm Desmond in December 2015. Shortly after Christmas, I joined them again at Tadcaster. Team Rubicon gets boots on the ground and the jobs done!”

You can buy tickets top the March 18 event online at thelittleboxoffice.com/rubicon or contact Rose on rosepescod@hotmail.co.uk.