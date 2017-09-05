Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburg and ex-Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas were spotted in Chester last Tuesday night (August 29) – just as the first episode of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls aired on ITV1.

The couple, who have been dating since filming the show, shared meze at Olive Tree Brasserie with Ryan’s brother Scott Thomas – who appeared on last year’s Love Island – and friends, while they tweeted and Instagrammed about their experiences on the new survival show.

Lucy, who was wearing skinny cropped jeans and a striped t-shirt embellished with pearls, was praised by followers for her bravery in the shows’ extreme situations, with model Jodie Kidd tweeting: “Well done darling so proud of you.”

Ryan, who is a long standing friend of Olive Tree Brasserie owner and entrepreneur Dean Wilson, said he chose the Greek restaurant to mark the debut of the show with his loved ones because of its ‘laid-back atmosphere’.

Meanwhile Love Island star Scott, who is recently single, shared a video on his Twitter feed of the food, which included a Choirino – a marinated pork chop with feta, shallot potato cake, tzatziki and Greek salad, among an array of freshly prepared, authentic Mediterranean fayre enjoyed by the group.

The next episode of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls airs on ITV1 tonight (Tuesday, September 5).