Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wannabe dragon slayers are in for a treat at Beeston Castle this weekend, April 22 and 23, with a special St George’s Day celebration offering the chance to discover the legend of England’s patron saint, as his story is brought to life in the castle walls.

Junior knights will be able to join in and the whole family can enjoy the celebrations of England’s forgotten festival with a feast of medieval fun and games throughout the weekend.

The centrepiece of Beeston Castle’s Medieval St George’s Day will be see England’s patron saint pitted against his traditional foe in the form of a traditional mummers plays which runs throughout the weekend.

Elsewhere, the family will have the chance to get hands on with a packed programme of medieval activities including displays of archery and firepower and medieval music and games.

Budding young heroes can hone their skills with spear, sword and shield training, test their knightly credentials with junior jousting, and cheer on the garrison as they compete in medieval games.

Plus, set off around the castle and woodland park on a hunt for the dragon scales hidden in the grounds.

(Photo: English Heritage)

The celebrations will take over the castle grounds as medieval Beeston is recreated in the form of a bustling living history encampment within the castle walls, with the sights and sounds of medieval England brought to life and demonstrations of medieval cookery, surgery and crafts.

Step back in time as you meet a cast of colourful characters, all taking a break from their usual toils to enjoy the celebrations of the feast of St George.

Live music from medieval musicians Dragon’s Breath, and displays of archery, fire power, and soldier skills will transport visitors back to an age where heroes were dashing, princesses needed rescuing, and courage could conquer all.

With so much to see and do, this promises to be an unforgettable way to get into the St George spirit.

(Photo: RMG Photography)

Assistant event manager Charlie Evans explains: “St George is one of England’s greatest heroes, and through our weekend of celebrations we will be bringing his legend to life.

“Our traditional mummers play will recount George’s epic battle with the dragon, and the sights and sounds of medieval England will come to Beeston throughout the weekend. With children’s drills, archery and firepower displays, and a tented medieval village setting up camp in the castle grounds – it should be a legendary day out!”

The medieval St George’s Day celebrations take place from 11am – 5pm on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

For more information, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/beeston-st-georges-day.