Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preparations are under way for Chester’s Chinese New Year celebrations.

The city will mark the Year of the Rooster on Saturday, January 28 with a parade of traditional music, lion and dragon dancing, firecrackers and cultural characters.

The God of Prosperity, The Emperor of Heaven and The Happy Buddha will take to the city streets during the morning in an event delivered by the Wah Lei Chinese Association supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Chair and founder of the Wah Lei Chinese Association Mia Tan said: “Members of Ji Siu Tai Chi Chuan group based in Handbridge will be demonstrating sword skills and t’ai chi.

“The group led by Maria Yuen have been rehearsing for their performance.

“The tutors from our Saturday Mandarin school based at the University of Chester and volunteers are working hard to prepare and practise their performances for the festival celebrations in Chester.

“This year’s festival celebrates the commitment and hard work of the volunteers who have helped the group all year round.

“We are delighted to work in partnership with the council again to produce this colourful festival event.”

The Saturday classes have been providing Mandarin language tuition to children from across Cheshire and North Wales aged five to 16 years old since 2010. The school is self funded by members’ donations, run by volunteers and supported by the University of Chester that provides some of the classrooms for the lessons.

Chinese New Year in Chester 2016

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The Wah Lei is a member of the United Kingdom Advancement of Chinese Culture and Education and tutor training is supported by the Han Ban Institute.

The Chinese New Year is the longest and most important celebration in the Chinese zodiac calendar and follows a 12-year cycle.

People born in the Year of the Rooster are often said to be hardworking, resourceful, courageous, and talented.

Chinese legend states that The Emperor of Heaven asked all the animals to meet him on New Year’s Day and named a year after each of the 12 animals that came.

The Wah Lei Chinese Association is supported by Cheshire, Halton and Warrington Race Equality Centre, the University of Chester, and the Slowboat Chinese Restaurant.

The event begins at 10.45am on Eastgate Street and again at 11.30am on Bridge Street, finishing at the Town Hall and will include a Tai Chi demonstration from the Ji Siu Tai Chi Chuan group based in Handbridge.

The Lion and Dragon dance is by the Hung Gar Academy.

A celebration banquet and cultural performance will be held at the Slowboat Restaurant on Frodsham Street at 12.30pm.

Adult tickets are priced at £13.50 and child tickets are £7. Booking early is recommended by contacting the SlowBoat Restaurant in Frodsham Street on 01244 317873 or email slowboat@btconnect.com for details or wahlei@btinternet.com.