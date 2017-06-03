Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds poured into Castle Park Arts Centre’s first artisan market despite heavy rain.

Trustee Lucy Singer, aged just 17, came up with the idea of an arts and crafts market to encourage new and established arts and crafters to come to together in a new venture for the Arts Centre.

Over 20 different exhibitors took part in the market which was opened by Mayor Mallie Poulton who cut the ribbon to open the market on his last day in office as Mayor of Frodsham Town on May 21.

Nothing could dampen the spirits of the exhibitors or the local community, who came out in their droves, even when the sunshine turned to heavy rain everyone still had a smile on their face.

Lucy said: “I really enjoyed organising the Artisan Market at the Arts Centre, it was great to bring the local community together through a passion of arts and crafts, and support talented individuals. Running the event was a brilliant experience, and I have learned and gained many new skills along the way.”

Many of the people who came to market had never visited the centre before and commented on what a lovely venue it was.

Visitors where delighted to spend time pursuing the artwork on display as part of Castle Park Arts latest exhibition in addition to buying the arts and crafts on display at the market.

Castle Park Arts Centre is a charity run by volunteers and a board of trustees.

Everyone involved is passionate about the arts and are keen to have a community space that can bring together a wide variety of artists and offer the chance to both new and existing established artist to exhibit or perform in such an intimate and special space.

The board of trustees is keen to bring new events and artists to Castle Park whist continuing with the well-established and renown programme of exhibitions workshops.

Their ambition is to provide a vibrant and thriving Arts Centre that offers something for everyone and showcases a wide variety of different art forms.

The @Gallery1 series of live music events has been introduced with the next performance taking place on July 28 and further artisan markets are planned.

The centre has a board of trustees who work tirelessly to keep the centre running supported by community volunteers, so if you have a few hours to spare each week and want to get involved call the Arts Centre on 01928 735832 and leave your name and contact number and we’ll be in touch.