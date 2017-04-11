Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Astley, Manic Street Preachers and Melanie C are just some of the musical acts who will be taking to the stage at this year’s Car Fest North.

The music and motoring festival which was first introduced by DJ Chris Evans back in 2012, will be roaring into gear during the weekend of July 28-30 at Bolesworth Estate in Tattenhall.

Organisers promise this year will be the best yet, rivalling the previous years which have seen more than 500,000 people flock to the event to raise millions of pounds for Children in Need.

The festival is aimed at people of all ages and promises a ‘wonderfully eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun’.

Other artists who will be providing the musical entertainment this year include Tom Odell, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Seasick Steve with more to be announced, while well known chefs Tom Kerridge and Angela Hartnett will be cooking up a storm in the Car Fest Kitchen.

And as usual, CarFest will be packed with four-wheeled action, with this year’s theme on the track sprint, ‘Car-Nations’, celebrating some of the fastest cars from Great Britain, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and the USA.

The world’s largest jelly and custard fight is sure to be a hit with the children, and just as impressive is the ‘Hot-Wheels’ stunt action which includes a self-donutting car, motorsport, F1 demos and the always popular Sporting Bears Dream Rides.

Car Fest North spokesperson Gabriela Franchina said: “Car Fest is a truly standout festival which is jam packed with things to do. In the last five years the two annual events have raised an incredible £7.4m for BBC Children in Need and this year promises to be the best yet.”

The second round of tickets go on sale on April 27. To get yours, click here. This will be the last chance to buy tickets for this unmissable family festival.