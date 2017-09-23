Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On Sunday, September 24 2017 the streets of Chester will be abuzz with finely dressed gentlefolk upon their classic and vintage style motorcycles, united in their support for mens health.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, the worlds greatest motorcycle charity event, shines a light upon fashion and ideals of a bygone era, all for a good cause.

All funds raised go towards men's health charities Prostate Cancer UK and Movember.

(Image: UGC)

Globally, men die six years earlier than women from largely preventable causes; prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men and by 2030 will see over 1.7million men living with it.

Testicular cancer numbers have doubled in the last 50 years and funds raised will help towards finding out why.

These charities aim to half the number of deaths to prostate and testicular cancer by 2030.

They also aim to reduce men’s suicide rates by 25% by 2030 (currently a man dies every minute globally from suicide).

The ride will consist of meeting at Bill Smith Motors in Boughton , then a gentle ‘pootle’ to the Ice Cream Farm for a short stop and ice cream!

(Image: UGC)

Next stop will be Smiths Honda for a re-group, then down to the river for another re-group outside Hickories Smokehouse.

Finally, the group will head over to Chester Racecourse, park up and enjoy some refreshments at the excellent 1539 Roof Top restaurant and bar.

This is the third year that Bill Smith Motors have represented the North West for this global charity ride and each year the turnout is becoming more impressive.

All they ask is that all riders ‘dress to impress’ and try to raise a minimum of £50 for this worthwhile cause.

So if you see 100 dapper gentlemen on their shiny classic bikes this Sunday make sure to wave or beep your horn and show your support for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Chester 2017.

For more info call Bill Smiths 01244 323845 or go to their Facebook @BillSmithMotorsLTD