High school prom season will soon be here and choosing the perfect dress is one of the biggest decisions a 16-year-old girl can make.

In a bid to bag a look that stands out from the crowd, parents are spending on average £300 on gowns for their daughters but more and more are choosing to hire dresses as the options available grow each year.

But while it'll be one of the most memorable things you'll wear as a young adult, there's a lot of pressure to choose the right dress.

To help make it a little easier we have found a few of the best prom dress shops near Chester.

Charlotte James Boutique - Chester Road, Broughton, CH4 0DL

Debbie Kellet at Charlotte James offers a personal service and advice to help you achieve the perfect look for your prom.

Stockists of Pia Michi, Ellie Wilde, Tadashi Shoji and Sonia Pena to name a few.

With the option to buy or to hire; your prom dress doesn’t need to cost a fortune either!

For more details or to book an appointment visit: www.dressandhathire.com or call 01244 537444.

Prom Dresses Chester - Ethos Court, City Road, Chester

Prom Dresses Chester is situated within A Day to Remember bridal boutique and prides itself on stocking one of Chester's largest collections of prom dresses.

They will not sell the same style of dress twice to the same school so you have less chance of turning up in the same dress as someone else.

For more details or to book an appointment visit: www.adaytoremember.com or their Facebook page Prom Dresses Chester or call 01244 401301.

Diane Harbridge Bridal and Evening Wear - St. Michaels Arcade, Grosvenor Shopping Centre, Chester

Diane Harbridge has a pop-up shop in Chester's Grosvenor Shopping Centre for six months over the summer selling a variety of stunning prom and evening gowns.

Open seven days a week and stocking a range of beautiful dresses available in a variety of colours.

For more details or to book an appointment visit the Facebook page or call 01244 347353.

Ellen Thomas Bridal - Helsby

This new bespoke bridal and prom dress boutique in Helsby stocks a beautiful range of dresses by Prom Frocks.

For more details or to book an appointment visit the Facebook page Ellen Thomas Bridal Ltd or call 01928 890581.

Belles of Chester - Aldford, Chester

Belles of Chester offers a wide range of beautiful, sparkling designer prom dresses to hire or buy.

Stockist of: Scarlett Evenings, Night Moves, Exquisite, Dynasty, Gino Cerruti and more.

Free parking at the rear. Open seven days a week plus evening appointments on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Purchase online at www.bellesofchester.co.uk or call 01244 348889 for an appointment.

