Last night the eyes of the world were on Manchester as pop sensation Ariana Grande returned to the city for her One Love benefit concert.

Some of the biggest music stars in the world including Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, The Black Eyed Peas and Liam Gallagher joined the 23-year-old on stage.

Fans young and old commended the singer's courage and strength for arranging the event two weeks after a terrorist attack which took place at the end of her concert in Manchester, on Monday, May 22, killing 22 people.

Last night (Sunday, June 4) more than 50,000 fans packed the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground and ticket sales alone from the concert have raised £2 million for the victims and their families affected by the terror attacks.

To show her solidarity with the city, Ariana shunned her usual stage outfits to wear one of the official 'One Love Manchester' sweatshirts.

After the gig, many people were asking where they could buy the top.

If you want to join Ariana and support the victims of the Manchester attack and their families you can buy the sweatshirt as well as many other One Love Manchester products on the benefit concert's website onelovemanchestershop.com

The white and red crew neck sweatshirt that Ariana wore costs £40 and comes in sizes small to XXL.

You can also pick it up in black with pink lettering on the front, as well as caps (£20 each), a One Love Manchester pin (£5 each) and hoodies (£40 each).

Fans can also get their hands on the black and pink T-shirt worn by Miley Cyrus for £20.

Proceeds from all One Love Manchester merchandise will be donated to the British Red Cross charity for its We Love Manchester emergency fundraiser.

The money will go towards supporting those affected by the attack. So far more than £10 million has been raised including the £2 million generated from last night's concert.