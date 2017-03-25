Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revival Productions, organisers of the Bolesworth Proms weekend in September, are proud to be adopting Claire House Children’s Hospice as their partner charity for this year’s events.

Claire House Children’s Hospice, which has a shop in Chester and bases around Wirral, Merseyside and Cheshire, helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences and bringing back a sense of normality to family life.

Lisa Ward of Revival Productions explained why Claire House was chosen.

She said: “We wanted to partner with a local charity and Claire House Children’s Hospice provides invaluable care to children and support to families in the local area when they most need it.

“I was particularly moved by the story of how Claire House came into being; having been originally founded by the parents and friends of Claire Cain, a local child who died in 1989 as a result of a tumour.

“Claire’s legacy now ensures that over 400 families in similar situations to hers are able to care for their children wherever they choose, without sacrificing the support they would receive in hospital.”

'Fitting' partnership

Amanda Mitchell, community fundraising manager from Claire House Children’s Hospice, added: “Music is something the children and young people at Claire House absolutely love; it helps develop their senses and allows them to express themselves.

“Our children often play musical instruments with their feet; they love the feel of a drum skin on their toes and the sound they can make with their feet encourages them to move their legs, when they might spend so much time in a wheelchair.

“It is therefore fitting that we are partnering with Revival Productions for these fantastic concerts at Bolesworth Castle. The money raised will mean the hospice will be able to reach out to many more families in Cheshire that desperately need its support.“

The Bolesworth Proms weekend launches on Friday, September 1 with Classic Ibiza, when Bolesworth will play host to what aims to be this summer’s coolest open-air classical dance party.

Classic Ibiza sees the Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks perform some of the biggest dance tracks from the last 20 years.

It will start with a chill-out set and, as the sun goes down, the vocalists and USO’s dynamic musicians will ramp things up as the evening breaks into festive-club mode with accompanying lasers.

On Saturday, September 2, Bolesworth will then host The Great British Prom, whose programme contains a feast of music from across the home nations.

Fireworks finale

The National Symphony Orchestra, led by famous conductor Anthony Inglis, will lead proceedings and will be joined live on stage by artists such as soprano Annette Wardell, Classical Brit Award-winning Welsh vocal group Only Men Aloud and The Scots Guards Association.

The audience will also be able to witness the winner of the Great British Prom Choir Competition perform ‘Jerusalem’ with these fantastic artists. The evening will conclude with a stunning fireworks finale choreographed to the music.

Tickets for both concerts are £35 (£38 on the night). For full event details and tickets, visit www.revival-productions.co.uk or call the event box office on 01630 674342.