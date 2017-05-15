Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Equine welfare charity Brooke is calling for dedicated people to lend their time to help fundraise at this year’s Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show.

Brooke recently announced it has been chosen as the official charity partner of Bolesworth and is in need of volunteers to help with raffle ticket sales and collecting donations over the five day event, running from June 14–18.

As a thank you to all the generous Brooke helpers donating their time, volunteers will receive free day entry to the prestigious event, parking permits and a Brooke t-shirt and will be entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets to the Liverpool Horse Show.

Bolesworth is one of the leading international equestrian events in the UK and this year is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Volunteers will have time to enjoy the day’s festivities which include world class international show jumping and dressage alongside a host of equestrian activities in the picturesque grounds of Bolesworth Castle.

Brooke is encouraging people to round up friends and family and sign up as a group for a fun-filled day of fundraising to help working horses, donkeys and mules in desperate need around the world.

If you’re not able to volunteer, you can still save on your trip to Bolesworth with Brooke. This year marks the show’s 10th anniversary so to celebrate this landmark milestone and Brooke’s partnership the charity is also offering a 25% off all tickets for guests using the code ‘Brooke25’ when purchasing Bolesworth tickets from Ticketmaster.

Chief executive of Brooke, Petra Ingram, said: “Brooke staff and volunteers will be there throughout the event promoting what life is like for hard working horses, donkeys and mules overseas and what Brooke teams around the world are doing to improve their lives.”

At Bolesworth, Brooke will be promoting its newest campaign, How The Other Horse Lives. It aims to raise awareness of the stark differences between the lives of the types of horses competing in the show, and those working horses overseas, looking at the welfare issues.

This exclusive partnership builds on Brooke’s existing strong relationship with Bolesworth. In 2016 Brooke’s global ambassador Charlotte Dujardin and patron Alastair Stewart visited the Brooke stand and helped raise awareness and will also be at Bolesworth for 2017.

World renowned show jumpers Nick Skelton and Scott Brash also paid a visit, along with dressage star Carl Hester.

People wanting to get involved and help boost Brooke’s fundraising team should get in touch with the charity’s senior regional fundraising officer Caroline Robertson on 07920140851 or email caroline.robertson@thebrooke.org