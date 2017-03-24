Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Looking for Mother’s Day flowers but don’t want to pay inflated prices?

B&M Stores, one of the UK’s leading variety retailers, will have fresh bouquets of flowers in their Chester and Ellesmere Port stores available from today (Friday, March 24).

The bouquets range in price from just £3.99 to £7.99.

The stores are also selling some amazing gifts for under £5 and £10 and other Mother’s Day specials which can be found on their website: http://www.bmstores.co.uk/products/mother-s-day .

Gifts include perfumes, chocolate, homeware, candles, slippers, mugs, kitchen ware and much more.