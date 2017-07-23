Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Months of rehearsing came to fruition for students at Bishops’ CE Blue Coat High School last week with three amazing performances of their end of year show, Matilda and other Roald Dahl Stories.

Since January students have been working hard on their singing and dancing, creating costumes and props, learning lines, attending after school rehearsals, and practising their musical parts in order to produce the high quality performance.

The first half of the show saw Roald Dahl inspired musical performances from the handbell team, the Bishops’ choir and a bassoon solo by Elizabeth Higginson of ‘Oompa Loompa’ from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

To end the first half there was a stunning vocal collaboration between Bishops’ Choir and children from local primary schools including Boughton Heath and Cherry Grove schools of ‘When I Grow Up’ from Matilda.

Both evening performances were sold-out and had parents, staff and fellow pupils engaging with the story of Matilda Wormwood played by Lauren Coyne, the dreaded Miss Trunchbull (Lucy Bradburn) ans Miss Honey played by Sally Catton.

The production really highlighted the wealth of talent within the school with some very impressive performances including Huw Lilley as Mr Wormwood, Megan Evans who played his wife as well George Bengree who played the hilarious Bruce.

Performing arts teacher Rob Otton said: “The Performing Arts Team are immensely proud of what the students have achieved. The creativity, talent and resilience they have shown has been inspirational. These students are a credit to the school and show what can be achieved with hard work and passion.”

Pictures by Gary Gibbons.