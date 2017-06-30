Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from Bishops’ Blue Coat CE High School in Chester partied the night away in spectacular fashion at their Year 11 prom held at the Mercure Abbotswell Hotel in Christleton.

Students from the Great Boughton school enjoyed an evening of dancing, food and celebration after all the hard work and revision they had completed over months in preparation for their GCSE examinations.

Senior year leader Emma Beveridge said: “We are so proud of all the pupils for all their hard work this year.

“They look absolutely amazing tonight and thoroughly deserve to enjoy this spectacular evening.”

During the evening, staff voted for the prestigious Prom King and Queen awards which were presented to Tom Simcox and Charlotte Longworth.

