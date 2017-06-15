Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The skies above Beeston Castle and Woodland Park will come alive with colour as the ‘castle on the rock’ hosts its first ever kite festival this weekend (June 17-18).

An international cast of expert kite-flyers will descend on the castle, offering a unique showcase of their skills with a riot of flying colour above the castle, and music, commentary and kite-flying tips to accompany the displays.

Budding young flyers will also be invited to make their own kite in the company of a professional and practice the art of kite flying themselves.

Beeston Castle site manager Kate Potter said: “Beeston Castle’s first ever kite festival is set to be a feast of flying fun.

“Our 40-acres of castle and parkland are a perfect setting for kite flying, so we’ve invited experts from around the country and the world to test their skills.

“With views of eight counties from the top of the castle the kites, it’s a perfect spot for flying, and the kites will be visible for miles around.

“Plus, for those looking to get more hands-on there will be opportunities to make and fly your own kites in the castle grounds.”

Visitors will also be able to learn about the castle’s prehistoric settlers, wander the trails where kangaroos entertained Victorian visitors and gaze into a well which reputedly holds Richard II’s treasure.