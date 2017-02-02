Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Louise Minchin was absent from the BBC Breakfast sofa for the second day in a row on Thursday (February 2).

The Chester-based presenter sparked worries when she disappeared from the show suddenly yesterday.

Louise was not feeling well and has been given the rest of the week off to recover.

BBC Breakfast thanked viewers for their concern as Steph McGovern stepped in alongside Charlie Stayt this morning.

Sally Nugent had been the 'super sub' for the last 30 minutes of Wednesday's show.

They tweeted: “Thank you for all you concern about Louise’s absence yesterday, she’ll be back on the sofa with Dan on Monday.”

Louise posted on social media to say she was ‘much better’ after some paracetamol and a cuppa.

