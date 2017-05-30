Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Anderton Boat Lift near Northwich is calling on amateur florists from around the county to take part in its first ‘Anderton in Bloom’ competition, taking place on June 10-11.

The theme of the competition is ‘British Inland Waterways’.

There will be three categories and winning entries will receive gift vouchers.

There is no cost for entering but the cut off date for registration is Tuesday, June 6.

To register or get more information call 01606 786 777 or info@andertonboatlift.co.uk.

Entries are encouraged from florist clubs as well as keen amateurs.

There will be prizes for the best floral arrangements in the following categories:

1. Free form exhibit (to be judged from the front)

2. Petite exhibit on a plate

3. Micro exhibit

Duty Manager at Anderton Boat Lift Graham Wood said: “I know that there are talented amateur florist around the county and I hope this is a perfect opportunity from them to show off their skills. So whether you enjoy flower arranging at home or do it as part of a club or church rota, we welcome all entries. I hope that entrants are excited by the brief of making their arrangement about waterways. The lift is known as the ‘Cathedral of the Canals’ so this is a theme close to our hearts.”

Judging criteria will include colour, balance and inventiveness.

The Anderton Boat Lift is high Victorian engineering at its very best and links the Trent & Mersey Canal to the River Weaver straddling the 50ft drop by ingeniously lifting and floating boats through the air.

Owned by the Canal and River Trust, the giant lift was restored in 2002 after a £7 million restoration made possible due to a substantial grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

There is no cost to enter the Anderton Boat Lift site, visit its hands-on exhibition and visit the well-stocked shop and coffee shop.

The only costs are if visitors want to go on a boat trip along the delightful River Weaver or on the Boat Lift.